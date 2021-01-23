Bills elevate WR Kenny Stills, DB Dane Jackson ahead of AFC Championship

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One day before kickoff, the Buffalo Bills made a pair of roster moves to help strengthen the roster. Wide receiver Kenny Stills and defensive back Dane Jackson were both elevated from the practice squad and are available for the AFC Championship.

Stills was signed to the practice squad earlier this month. He spent most of the season with the Houston Texans before being released in November.

He appeared in 10 games for the Texans this year, catching 11 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown. His best game statistically came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, where he caught two passes for 39 yards and the one touchdown.

Stills played against the Chiefs in week one for the Texans, but didn’t have a catch and was only targeted twice in the 34-20 loss.

Dane Jackson is back on the active roster for what will be his sixth game this year. He has 15 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception. His last appearance was against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 where he had three tackles and two pass deflections.