(WIVB) — The Bills added running back James Cook and linebacker Terrel Bernard on day two of the draft. Brandon Beane and company enter rounds 4-7 with 6 more picks in their pocket.

Here’s a list of players to keep an eye on.

OL Dohnovan West, ASU: 3-year starter along the Sun Devils’ offensive line. Most of West’s snaps came at center but he also spent a little playing time guard in college. At the combine, West measured in at 6’3″, 295 pounds which are considered a little undersized for an interior offensive lineman, but most scouts like his athletic ability and football smarts.

Dohnovan doesn’t turn 21 until May so he will be one of the youngest players to hear his name called on draft day. He would be a good developmental interior offensive lineman for the Bills.

2. TE Cade Otton, Washington: Otton was a 4-year starter for the Huskies and played in a prostyle system that should have been ready for the next level. Cade was a 1st team All-PAC12 selection in 2020 but last season did not go as expected, he missed 4 games due to COVID and injuries. He enters the draft as one of the more well-rounded tight ends. Otton needs some seasoning behind a player like Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard, but could eventually be a playmaker down the road.

3. DL Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: Winfrey was a disruptive force for the Sooners. He had 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season. Scouts praise his quickness and power off the snap. Winfrey has great versatility which should allow him to succeed in different NFL schemes. The Bills have a lot of talent and veterans along the defensive front that Winfrey could learn from early in his career and there would be no rush for him to get on to the field. I’m surprised Winfrey is still on the board but he shouldn’t be for long.

4. OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia: Salyer started 21 games during his career at Georgia. He spent the majority of playing time at left tackle but during the biggest game of his career— the National Championship game– he switched to right guard and his presence in the run game helped the Bulldogs win the title. Jamaree has ideal size to excel as an interior lineman in the NFL and the Bills wouldn’t need to rush him onto the field.