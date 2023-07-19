BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced a shakeup in their front office Wednesday, revealing that owner/CEO Terry Pegula is the new president of the team while EVP/COO Ron Raccuia is leaving the organization.

Raccuia, who has been a key figure in the process of constructing the new Bills stadium, leaves the role after holding it for just over one year. He has also been with Pegula Sports and Entertainment since 2017, according to his LinkedIn. A release from the Bills said the two parties “parted ways.”

“We would like to thank Ron for his many years hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE,” Pegula said in the release. “We wish he and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Pegula, 72, takes over the role of president formerly held by his wife, Kim, who is still recovering from a cardiac arrest.

A new management committee was also announced, which includes Buffalo Sabres and PSE COO John Roth, who takes over Raccuia’s role as EVP/COO with the Bills. Roth will continue to work in his roles with the Sabres and PSE, according to the release.

“After taking time over the past several months to evaluate the business side of our operation, we wanted to revamp and improve our structure,” Pegula said.

In addition, Kathryn D’Angelo becomes the general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, Josh Dziurlikowski was named senior vice president of finance and business administration and Penny Semaia was hired as vice president of stadium relations. The new committee will “work closely” with Pegula.

“We have a tremendous amount of confidence in this management committee we have constructed. I have had a high level of trust and strong working relationships with John, Kathryn and Josh over the years and expect them each to successfully continue to lead our business operations in the years to come. Penny’s wealth of experience at the collegiate level and personality will add to our team as he transitions into his new role with the Bills and our new stadium,” Pegula said.