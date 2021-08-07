Bills fans celebrate Josh Allen extension deal at second open practice: ‘A quarterback worth having’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans came out in droves for the team’s second open practice of the season at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Saturday.

As if seeing the team in person again for the first time in a year and a half wasn’t enough, fans celebrated Josh Allen’s six year extension deal.

Allen signed a $258 million deal Friday, ensuring he’ll be in Buffalo for years to come.

Bill Klein attended practice Saturday and said this is a long time coming.

“Biggest excitement I’ve had in a long time, we’re ready to have a quarterback worth having.”

Grace Nosal and her family are also feeling optimistic for another season and years to come with number 17.

“Super Bowl! No pressure, Josh, no pressure,” Nosal said.

Javier Alvarez said he’s followed Allen since his college days.

“His humility, his wanting to be better every year, he’s a team player, left it on the field. That’s what we wanted. A lot of years waiting for something like this to happen and we finally got it,” he said.

This is the second summer in a row training camp isn’t being held at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, where it’s been held the past two decades.

Aside from seeing Allen, fans showed up at practice excited to cheer on their team again.

“I just want to see how the players evolve for the season,” Alvarez said.

“I’m most excited for little Cooper here, our grandson, to see the Bills for the first time,” said Kathy Nosal.

Bills mafia headed into practice with one thing on their minds: the Super Bowl.

“We’re Super Bowl-bound you know what I mean, we’re going we’re taking it,” Klein said.

“I feel like the team last year was an experience we got to the AFC championship game I think this year it will be a step forward and make it to the Super Bowl,” said Alvarez.

There are one more open practice fans can attend on September 1 at 12 p.m. Tickets are free but fans will need one to get in; they can be purchased online.

Unvaccinated fans are required to wear a mask during practice. Food and drink sales are cashless and fans are encouraged to bring a debit or credit card. Also due to the pandemic, there will be no autograph sessions with players.

All seating is general admission.