Bills fans celebrate team win at Transit Drive-In

(WIVB)– It’s a tradition for many Bills fans to be at the airport to welcome the team back from their away game. Fans are already arriving, so police are preparing.

There’s a lot for Bills fans to celebrate tonight.

Not only are Bills heading to the playoffs, they’ve won the AFC East title for the first time in 25 years.

We caught up with fans earlier tonight who were watching the game at the Transit Drive-In.

Fans had this to say after the game ended about what it feels like being a Bills fans right now.

“I’m feeling ecstatic, man. I’m ready to go to the supper bowl. I’m ready.” Nick Masiello, Bills Fan

“Great. It’s unbelievable how well Josh Allen is playing and it’s just enjoying the ride. I think is the best thing to say.” Tim Tindale, Bills Fan

“I feel great. This is awesome. This is such a great thing. It’s been such a long long wait to win the division again so exciting to have such a great team this year.” Ken Sansone, Bills Fan

Tailgating is still not allowed, since fans aren’t allowed in the stadium.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this week that if the Bills make the playoffs he’ll allow fans in the stadium if it makes sense to do so.

Airport officials released a statement saying they are thrilled and share the community excitement, but want to keep everyone safe.