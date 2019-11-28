Bills Fans Head out to Dallas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills fans have a lot to be thankful for, with an 8-3 record and a featured game on Thanksgiving.

The last time the team played on the holiday was in 1994! Unfortunately that game ended in a loss to Detroit. This time around Bills fans are expecting a bit of a different outcome.

Most fans are planning their Thanksgiving meals around the 4:30 p.m. kickoff in Dallas… but some dedicated members of the Bills Mafia traveled to cheer them on in person.

“We’re taking those planes, trains and automobiles and getting to the game,” said fan Todd Fuller. “It’s a different experience to go to a Thanksgiving day game than any other game it’s just, it’s amazing.”

The location also holds a special meaning to many fans because of the late Bills super fan, Pancho Billa. “His family is going to be at the tailgate so a lot of it’s going to be about him,” said Fuller.

And fans say getting that win would certainly make it worth missing Thanksgiving dinner. “I’ll take the Bills game over a turkey any day,” said Fuller.

As your family gathers for the big feast, be sure to catch the game between the Cowboys and Bills on Channel 4.