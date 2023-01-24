BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bengals cornerback Eli Apple made sure to pile onto the Bills’ playoff defeat in multiple trash-talking tweets on Monday.

After Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence following the loss in a series of tweets that included, “It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result”, Apple quote-tweeted Diggs, saying “Cancun on 3” with an emoji of hands making a heart, in reference to the Bills being out of the playoffs and thus heading on vacations.

Diggs had a simple response on Tuesday, replying to Apple’s tweet with a corn emoji — likely deeming the Bengals defensive back as corny — and “clout chasing.”

Apple didn’t stop there, with the former first-round pick now on his fourth team in five seasons also quote-tweeting a video of Diggs visibly upset on the sidelines during Sunday’s game and saying “Someone get them in couples therapy [Josh Allen] and [Stefon Diggs]. I’ll pay on God.”

Apple, who played a role in stifling Buffalo’s offense Sunday, with six tackles and one pass defended, preceded the two quote-tweets with a number of retweets, slandering Allen, Diggs and the Bills.

Many Bills fans took issue with Apple’s trash talk, with some saying his “Cancun on 3” tweet with the heart hands emoji was a distasteful jab at Damar Hamlin’s signature gesture. Apple later issued a follow-up tweet on Tuesday about Hamlin, saying, “All love thoughts prayers and concerns to [Damar Hamlin] as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers.”

Local sports memorabilia store Dave & Adam’s Card World took it one step further, declaring that Apple had been banned from the store.

Bills fans were not the only ones to go at Apple for his social media posts, as Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson tweeted Tuesday, “You played a good game [Eli Apple] but disrespect my boy [Damar Hamlin’s] situation that s*** get you beat up frfr. Keep it on the field.”

Lawson will be a free agent this upcoming offseason.

Trevon Diggs, Stefon’s brother and a cornerback on the Dallas Cowboys, also came to his sibling’s defense, tweeting Tuesday, “How you running to the internet to troll knowing you not like that. S*** weird.”

Apple and the Bengals will play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, following Cincinnati’s victory over Buffalo this past Sunday.