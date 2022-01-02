BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anthony Deal made the deal of a lifetime. He proposed to his girlfriend, Abigail Nashwinter, when the Bills hosted the Carolina Panthers Dec. 19.
Both were born and raised in Buffalo and had family with them at the game. Deal got down on one knee after the Bills’ first touchdown and both have said it was the perfect place for them to get engaged.
The wedding is scheduled for December 2022.
New on WIVB.com
- Bills fans who got engaged at December game speak on viral proposal video
- Making the playoffs is the norm, standard and expected for the Bills since the Sean McDermott era began
- Code Blue 32 issued for Sunday and Monday
- Bills clinch playoff spot with 29-15 win over Falcons
- Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update