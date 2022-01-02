Bills fans who got engaged at December game speak on viral proposal video

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anthony Deal made the deal of a lifetime. He proposed to his girlfriend, Abigail Nashwinter, when the Bills hosted the Carolina Panthers Dec. 19.

Both were born and raised in Buffalo and had family with them at the game. Deal got down on one knee after the Bills’ first touchdown and both have said it was the perfect place for them to get engaged.

The wedding is scheduled for December 2022.