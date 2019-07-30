Bills get break from summer sun during practice No. 5 of Training Camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kyle Williams lit up the field on Tuesday at the morning practice of training camp, which was held at St. John Fisher under overcast then rain-filled skies.

The all-time Bills great was spotted talking to fellow defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and the first-round draft pick was listening.

Center acquisition Mitch Morse was out of pads once again, doing conditioning work after a rest day on Sunday.

Tre’ White continued to work all offseason at becoming one of the league’s best, said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Working opposite him has been second-year pro Levi Wallace, who Frazier says will have to be unseated by what is a deep field on perhaps the team’s best overall unit.