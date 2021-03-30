Bills get extra home game in 2021 thanks to 17-game schedule, host Washington

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (17) celebrates with teammate Stefon Diggs (14) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The NFL on Tuesday officially confirmed its long-discussed move to a 17-game regular season. With an odd number of games on the schedule, teams will no longer play the same number of home and away games.

The change gives the Bills — and every other team in the AFC — an extra home game in 2021, while the NFC will get the extra home game in 2022. Teams will still only have one bye week, but the preseason was trimmed from three games to two.

The Bills might have gotten a break in drawing Washington for the extra game this coming season. The league paired teams from corresponding divisions together based on their division finish from the 2020 season. The AFC East-champion Bills get to face the NFC East-champion Football Team, who had the worst record of any division winner last season at 7-9. The team also has an uncertain quarterback situation, with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick currently penciled in as the starter.

The Bills went 7-1 at home last season, tied for the best record in the NFL. Their stadium got a new name this week and will now be known as Highmark Stadium.

Bills 2021 opponents

Home: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Football Team.

Away: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans.

Dates and times of the games will be announced at a later date.