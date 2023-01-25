ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday he “can live with” displays of frustration from supremely talented receiver Stefon Diggs, who appeared upset after being held to 35 yards in the Bills’ playoff loss to the Bengals.

Diggs seemed to yell in the direction of quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline late in the game and was spotted leaving the Bills’ locker room shortly after the game ended. He needed to be coaxed back by a teammate to be present for coach Sean McDermott’s postgame speech.

Diggs did not meet with the media after the game, continuing a recent trend, but posted thoughts on Twitter Monday night: “Want me to be okay with losing? Nah,” he wrote. “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard? Nah.”

“Stef’s a competitor. I’d rather have guys like that,” Beane said. “I’ve been around it. Steve Smith was a lot like that (in Carolina). I’d rather have guys I gotta cool off. He wants to win. I can live with that.”

The Bills acquired Diggs in 2020 from Minnesota, where his emotional displays were also a talking point. He earned Pro Bowl nods in each of his first three seasons in Buffalo.

“I’ve been around people that I’ve questioned, ‘Are they just here for the Monday paycheck?'” Beane said. “Stefon Diggs has been paid very handsomely; he could say ‘Man, I’m good, I’m set, I could take my private jets, I could do whatever I want.’ He wants to win. So, he wears his emotions on his sleeve. But that’s what makes him really, really good. That’s who Stef was coming out (of college).

“I’ve got my warts, too,” Beane added. “Certain things about me you’re not going to change either. I’m an emotional guy too. If I was losing out there, sometimes I probably think I’d be worse than Stef.”

“Guys are competitive. We don’t want to lose. it’s not fun losing,” quarterback Josh Allen said after the game. “It’s all understood. At the end of the day, we gotta be there for each other and continue to keep pushing forward.”