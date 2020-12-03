Bills greats to take part in benefit for Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some big names in the Buffalo Bills will be coming together for a fundraiser in a little less than two weeks.

As a benefit for the Eric Wood Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Eric Wood and Friends Live virtual event will take place on the Notable Live app.

This is happening on December 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. Hosted by Sal Capaccio, the event will feature Eric Wood, Jim Kelly, Josh Allen and Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

Those who donate $20 will have a chance to win an autographed Josh Allen football. People who donate $150 will be guaranteed a chance to speak with the guests, and receive an autographed photo of Eric Wood from the December 2017 “Snow Bowl.”

“This year has been challenging for all of us, but it is especially challenging on families with children who have chronic and life-threatening illness. So it was more important than ever that we create an event to support these families this holiday season,” said Eric Wood. “I’m excited to virtually take questions from fans and have everyone come together for this great cause. And having Jim Kelly, Josh Allen and Brandon Beane join in as special guests is going to make it such a unique experience for everyone involved.”

You can register for the event here.