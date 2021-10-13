Bills’ Greg Rousseau named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Gregory Rousseau holds a team jersey after being chosen by the Buffalo Bills with the 30th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

After his performance in the Buffalo Bills’ Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Rousseau became the second-ever Bills rookie to be named Defensive Player of the Week. Cornelius Bennett was the first in 1987.

Over five games, Rousseau has had three sacks.

Also worth noting — for the first time since 2016, the Bills have won Defensive Player of the Week two weeks in a row, a report from the team says.