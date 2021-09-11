Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas says the team looks ready to play

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With all the Bills fan anticipation there’s bound to be pressure on the players this weekend. But Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas told us — this team is ready

“But opening week when you’re Josh Allen, you’ve just signed a huge contract, you know people are talking about you being MVP of the league this year. The Bills being some of the experts’ pick to win the Super Bowl. That’s pressure. But when you get out here on this football field, these guys are going to play every single week. I don’t think we’ve ever looked that great or that good in preseason in the history of the Buffalo Bills,” said Thomas.

The Bills will take on the Steelers at Highmark Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.