Bills hand out second shutout of the season with 40-0 win over Texans

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is mobbed by fans after Knox scored a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills played the Houston Texans for the first time since the devastating overtime loss in the 2020 Wild Card game, but this time it played out in Buffalo’s favor with a massive 40 to 0 shutout.

The Bills second shutout of the season moves them to 3-1.

The rainy weather played a factor early in this game. On Josh Allen’s first play of the game, the QB threw an interception. Two drives later for the Texans, Davis Mills threw a pick of his own. But after the initial offensive trouble for the Bills, Allen settled down and put together a 69-yard touchdown drive, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox.

After that initial Buffalo touchdown, the Bills struggled to punch it in during the second and third quarters, settling for four field goals before finally finding their way back into the end zone in the fourth with another Allen to Knox touchdown. But after that, Buffalo added to their impressive lead by scoring two more TDs.

Allen finished the game with 20/29 for 248 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Buffalo’s defense was outstanding this afternoon. After holding Houston to a total of eight yards through the first half, they put together a five-takeaway game, four of those coming on interceptions, including the final Davis Mills pick by Tyler Matakevich to end the game.

The Bills are 3-1 heading into Week 6’s Sunday Night Football game in an AFC Championship rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: Buffalo and Houston trade turnovers in the beginning of this game. On the Bills first offensive play of the game, Josh Allen with an errant throw over the head of Stefon Digg for the interception. After the Texans turn the ball over on downs following the pick, on their next possession Davis Mills throws a dart over the middle but Tremaine Edmunds snags that for the interception.

1Q: The Bills get points out of the turnover. Josh Allen leads the team 69-yards down the field in nine plays, including a huge fourth down pickup on a QB sneak by Allen, and caps off the drive with a 25-yard TD to Dawson Knox. 7-0 Bills.

2Q: After starting on the 50-yard line, Buffalo takes it 35-yards down the field and finishes with a 33-yard field goal courtesy of Tyler Bass. 10-0 Bills.

2Q: Another drive beginning at midfield turns into another field goal for the Bills. Bass with a 26-yard FG this time. 13-0 Bills.

2Q: Mills throws his second interception of the game when the ball pops off the helmet of Brandin Cooks and into the hands of Micah Hyde. The Bills take the points at the end of the half with a 21-yard field goal. 16-0 Bills.

3Q: Buffalo takes it 65-yards down the field but yet again, can’t cap off the drive with a touchdown. Bass knocks a 28-yard field goal through the uprights. 19-0 Bills.

4Q: The Bills trounce down the field and score the second TD of the game, and it comes to Dawson Knox yet again. Allen finds his TE for the one-yard TD. 26-0 Bills.

4Q: Houston turns the ball over for the third time in the game when Cam Lewis punches the ball out of the hands of Jordan Akins. Fumble recovered by AJ Klein.

4Q: The Bills turn the turnover into points again. Four plays after the fumble recovery, Zack Moss walks into the end zone for the TD. 33-0 Bills.

4Q: Jaquan Johnson gets the fourth turnover for the Bills defense after picking off Mills. Buffalo again converts the INT into a TD, with Mitch Trubisky capping off a 53-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run. 40-0 Bills.

4Q: Tyler Matakevich snags another Mills interception, giving Buffalo the fifth and final turnover of the game.