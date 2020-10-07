Bills head coach Sean McDermott says there are no positive COVID tests at this time

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–“There are no positive tests as we speak.”

That’s how Bills head coach Sean McDermott opened his Zoom this morning following news that two more Titans players tested positive for COVID Wednesday morning.

“We’re four days out from the game, and our responsibility has got to be the health and safety of our organization and the trust that we have in the league to do what they feel is right,” McDermott said.

One thing he wouldn’t share his feelings on is if the NFL made the Titans forfeit this week’s game. He says the team will support whatever the league decides.

When asked how comfortable he would be playing this game with the Titans, given today’s news, McDermott says they are monitoring the situation and continue to gather information.

Coach McDermott thinks the NFL would take the team’s opinion into account if the Bills didn’t feel comfortable playing this game in Tennessee.

He added, “At the end of the day, that decision’s probably not going to be made by Sean McDermott.”