ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marissa Figueroa is making history as the first woman ever to be hired as a full-time athletic trainer with the Buffalo Bills.

Serving as an assistant athletic trainer, Figueroa’s hiring was announced on Thursday. A Bills report on Figueroa says she’s been with the team since 2021 when she was an athletic training intern.

Figueroa holds a master’s degree in athletic training and previously worked for the University of California Davis, the Bills said. Prior to that, the same report says she interned with another NFL team — the Los Angeles Chargers.

General Manager Brandon Beane, in the Bills’ report, shared praise for Figueroa, saying “She’s always around and available to help out, and that’s what you need in this industry.”