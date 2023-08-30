ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills had close to full participation in the team’s first practice since cutting the roster down to 53 players.

Connor McGovern, the projected starter at left guard, was back on the practice field Wednesday after a knee injury kept him from playing in the final preseason game, along with linebackers Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and Dorian Williams (calf), and receiver Khalil Shakir (ribs).

Bernard, the Bills’ third-round draft pick in 2022, had been in competition with Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein for the starting middle linebacker position before missing the entire preseason with his injury. Klein was released on Tuesday, but could still find his way back to the Bills’ roster before the Sept. 11 season opener against the Jets.

Second-year linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) is listed as week-to-week and could be placed on injured reserve for the early part of the season. Spector and rookie receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, signaling potential IR moves for the Bills to open roster spots.

Buffalo is expected to re-sign long snapper Reid Ferguson, and reportedly plans to sign veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to the 53-man roster. Ifedi, a first-round pick in 2016, has started 83 games for the Seahawks and Bears. He was released by the Lions after preseason.

Updated Bills roster

QB (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

RB (3): James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray

FB (1): Reggie Gilliam

WR (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter, Trent Sherfield

TE (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

OL (9): Dion Dawkins, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Connor McGovern, Spencer Brown, Ryan Van Demark, David Edwards, O’Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson

DE (5): Greg Rosseau, Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Kingsley Jonathan

DT (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Poona Ford

LB (6): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Tyler Matakevich

CB (6): Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal

S (5): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Cam Lewis

K (1): Tyler Bass

P (1): Sam Martin

PUP: DE Von Miller