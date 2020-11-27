Bills Injury Report (11/27)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates wide receiver John Brown (15) after Brown scores a touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Brown’s season continues to be riddled with injuries. The Bills wide receiver will Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Brown’s made a big impact when he’s been on the field but he’s limped in and out of the lineup with ankle, knee, calf, and foot injuries. The Chargers game will be the 3rd time he’s been inactive this season.

The Bills will be without Cody Ford for the rest of the season. The offensive lineman injured his knee during Wednesday’s practice. Ford’s second season in the NFL was plagued with injuries, he missed 3 of the team’s first 10 games.

Other than that Brown and Ford, the Bills will be very healthy when they face the Chargers. Cornerback Josh Norman returns from the COVID-19 list, giving the Bills their healthiest set of defensive backs this season.

Rookie defensive end A.J. Epenesa used the bye week to fully recover from a concussion and practiced in full every day this week.

Here’s a complete look at the Bills injury report from Friday:

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/Oys1nuXrlW — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 27, 2020