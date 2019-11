ORCHARD PARK,N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning leading up to Sunday's game at New Era Field against the Denver Bronos.

McDermott was asked about the special team return game and if he thinks they may break one for a touchdown soon, "I think the guys, going back to the fundamentals, the techniques the guys have really worked on, our kickoff return in particular, setting up getting on the aiming points, hands inside and being in sync with Andre as well, there's been some chunks and I think the next step is to score on it."