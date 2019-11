ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with the media prior to Wednesday’s practice. The team enters Sunday’s game against the Browns relatively healthy. Here’s an injury update.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson will miss practice due to a knee injury that occurred during the win over Washington.

Offensive lineman Cody Ford will be limited with an elbow injury. Ford didn’t play a snap on the line against the Redskins.