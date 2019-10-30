Bills Injury Update (Wednesday)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills returned to practice Wednesday as they get ready to host Washington this weekend. Sean McDermott met with the media prior to practice and gave an injury update.

Cody Ford will be limited at practice. The Bills rookie tackle injured his elbow during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Starting cornerback Levi Wallace will also be limited at practice on Wednesday. Wallace suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday.

Safety Kurt Coleman will also be limited at practice.

LB Mo Alexander (knee) will not practice and LB Lorenzo Alexander will receive a veteran rest day.