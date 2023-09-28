ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Individual accolades are accumulating at One Bills Drive, with Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass selected as AFC special teams player of the month in September.

This follows consecutive player of the week honors for quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Buffalo (2-1) will host division rival Miami (3-0) on Sunday, tasked with defending the AFC offensive player of the month, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Claiming his third special teams player of the month recognition in four seasons, Bass converted on all 10 extra points and seven field goals through the first three games, including a 54-yard attempt at Washington on Sunday and a 50-yarder to force overtime at New York in Week 1.

Bass, a sixth-round draft pick in 2020, signed an extension with the Bills through 2027 this past offseason.