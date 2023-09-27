ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Terrel Bernard’s big game in the Bills’ 37-3 win at Washington on Sunday has earned the second-year Bills linebacker AFC defensive player of the week recognition.

Bernard, in his fourth career start, became the first Buffalo player to record two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in the same game. He is the seventh NFL player in history to compile those stats in a regular season game, and the first since Brian Urlacher did it for Chicago in 2007.

Bernard is the second Bills player to earn player of the week this season, following quarterback Josh Allen after Week 2.

The Bills will see the AFC’s reigning offensive player of the week Sunday when the undefeated Dolphins visit. Rookie running back De’Von Achane had 203 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while adding 30 yards receiving and another two scores in Miami’s 70-20 win against Denver. He was the second NFL player, and first since 1961, to rush for more than 200 yards and score four touchdowns.