Life in the NFL isn't easy -- especially for a rookie. But throughout the course of the preseason, tight end Tommy Sweeney earned plenty of respect from teammates and coaches on and off the field.

"He's a special talent, he really is,” quarterback Josh Allen said following practice on Monday. β€œHe's opened my eyes to what he can do and he's been doing a really good job for us and he's only going to continue to get better as well."