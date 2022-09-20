BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended for one game for “violations of unsportsmanlike conduct rules” following the Bills win against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

In a letter to Hart, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan said that he punched a Titans coach in the head near the tunnel following the game. The suspension applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship including throwing a punch at an opponent,” under the NFL rulebook.

Hart will be eligible to return to the active roster on September 26 following the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Hart may appeal the suspension.