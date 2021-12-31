Bills Mafia raises money for Rural Outreach Center in honor of Steve Tasker

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Steve Tasker, left, is congratulated by teammates Mark Maddox and punter Chris Mohr, right, after blocking a Cowboy punt the first quarter of the Super Bowl, Sunday, Jan. 31, 1993 in Pasadena. (AP Photo/David Longstreath)

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Bills Mafia is donating to a local organization once again, this time, in honor of a Buffalo Bills Wall of Famer.

Fans are honoring Steve Tasker, who was recently excluded from the list of 2022 finalists for the NFL Hall of Fame in his final year of eligibility, by donating to the Rural Outreach Center. Most donations have been in the amount of $8.90, as Tasker wore number 89 while playing for Buffalo.

These guys are good. They set up a donation link just for our good friend Steve Tasker. There’s still time to make an impact in 2021! https://t.co/I66vdn12F1 — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) December 31, 2021

Bills Mafia Babes and the Rural Outreach Center promoted donations via Twitter and the former special teamer and All-Pro thanked the fans for their contributions and encouraged them to donate on his show, “One Bills Live.”

Donations can be made at this link, along with more information about the Rural Outreach Center, a center with a mission to “assist, empower and elevate the impoverished rural populations in southern Erie County and surrounding areas.”

“More than 45,000 people live in poverty in the rural areas of WNY,” said the center’s Executive Director Frank Cerny. “ROC’s mission and model are focused on providing support services and teaching self-sufficiency to end the multi-generational cycle of poverty.”