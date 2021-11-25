Bills Mafia takes over the Big Easy ahead of Thursday night game

(WIVB) — All the way from Buffalo to Bourbon Street, Bills Mafia is making their presence known. Thousands of fans traveled to New Orleans for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Saints.

“Pretty much when we got to the airport, to any bar, restaurant, cafe you walk into, there are people in Bills gear. It’s been really awesome to see and be a part of,” said Kat Schmieder.

Despite being on a holiday, those we spoke with said it was an easy decision to cheer the team on in person.

“When the schedule first came out my sister looked at it and she’s like, ‘they’re playing on Thanksgiving. They’re in New Orleans. Let’s go!” said Bridget Lanigan, who took the trip with her sister and their friend.

The festivities kicked off with a parade throughout the French Quarter Wednesday afternoon.

“I saw so many people I knew that I didn’t know were here from my hometown,” said Maggie Glenn. “It’s just wild to see how many people are actually here.”

Elliott Allen is no stranger to seeing the Bills play on Thanksgiving. The Town of Tonawanda native saw the team take on the Cowboys in 2019. He said he’s happy so many people had the same idea of going to this year’s game.

“That was a special treat. We won that game so it was a fun time,” he said. “Bills Mafia, we show up everywhere. We don’t care where it is. If the game is in England, if the game’s in Hawaii, we don’t care, we’ll show up.”