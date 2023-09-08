BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a new season days away, News 4’s “Bills Make Me Wanna Give” is back and we’re looking at some of the charitable causes put on by players.

This week, News 4’s Chris Horvatits took a closer look at the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game and how it supports his “Imagine for Youth Foundation” at a recent Backpack Giveaway hosted at the Salvation Army.

“We’re able to raise so much money for the foundation. What comes from that is events like this, giving backpacks away,” said Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde. “We have ‘Kicks for Kids’ events coming up, giving shoes away to kids. These events are what make it so special. I get to come here, hang out with kids, and kind of brighten their day. It kind of brightens my day too. Come here and dance, take pictures, and have fun.”

For more information on the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game, click here.

