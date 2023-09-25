ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox supports little fighters in Buffalo by backing the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

For every touchdown catch he hauls in this season, he’s donating $1,000 to the cause, along with $100 for every reception.

He’s also pairing with ‘For Bare Feet’ for the third year, selling Knox Sox. Proceeds from those also go to the cause.

