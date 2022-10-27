BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of Buffalo Bills players helped kick off the organization’s ‘Huddle for Hunger’ week by surprising students at a Buffalo school, and playing ball. They showed the kids the importance of staying active, and eating well too, with the help of Wegmans.

“The Buffalo community is so great,” said tight end Tommy Sweeney. “It’s such a special place, and being here with the kids — they have so much energy and are out here able to have a good time, and we have a good time doing it.”

Sweeney helped the kids work on their aim, as they threw little footballs around the gym at School #74.

“The youth is what it’s all about… and this community has been through a lot and it’s just good having everyone together, having a good time,” he said. “They love the Bills, we love Buffalo so it’s just really cool to be apart of.”

Sweeney has also supported the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaboration.

Every week of the NFL season, we’re focusing on charities and causes that each player supports. You can watch these stories on News 4 Wake Up!