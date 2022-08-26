CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIVB) — Bills punter Matt Araiza will not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, a source confirmed to News 4.

On Thursday, Araiza was named in a civil suit alleging that him and two other San Diego State University football players raped a 17-year-old girl at a party in October 2021. Araiza was seen in the stadium, according to a News 4 sister station in Charlotte.

Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, has continued to deny the accusations.