ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have announced their captains for the 2022 season.

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse Defense: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Von Miller, Tremaine Edmunds

Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Von Miller, Tremaine Edmunds Special Teams: Taiwan Jones, Tyler Matakevich

The Bills first game of the season is Thursday night in Los Angeles against the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams.