PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spoke to reporters on the second day of the team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Dorsey spoke highly of Stefon Diggs, who’s been a figure of concern in the Bills camp since the end of last season, but reassured fans Wednesday that he “100 percent” plans to retire a Buffalo Bill.

During Thursday morning’s news conference, Dorsey referred to Diggs as a top receiver in the league and called him a “tremendous human being” while also saying he’s confident the team “is in a great spot” with the 29-year-old.

First-round pick Dalton Kincaid was another topic, with Dorsey saying there’s a vision for the first-round draft pick tight end.

The OC indicated that the Bills do not want to skip steps in the rookie’s development. Head coach Sean McDermott, in yesterday’s day one update, noted that Kincaid has shown improvement since organized team activities took place in the spring.

The two-plus weeks of practice at training camp leads up to the Bills’ first preseason game on Aug. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. You can find the full training camp schedule here.

You can view Dorsey’s full media availability above.