BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After concluding their offseason program, the Bills have revealed the schedule for training camp ahead of the 2023 season.

The Bills will hold 11 practices at St. John Fisher beginning July 26, and breaking camp on August 10. The annual Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium will be on Aug. 4.

All but one of the training camp practices are open to the public. Spectators will need to obtain a free mobile ticket to attend. Tickets become available on June 26, with early access provided for season ticket holders.

Here’s the full training camp schedule:

Date Start Time Open to public Wed. July 26 9:45 a.m. Yes Thurs. July 27 9:45 a.m. Yes Fri. July 28 9:45 a.m. Yes Sun. July 30 9:45 a.m. Yes Mon. July 31 9:45 a.m. Yes Tues. August 1 9:45 a.m. Yes Thurs. August 3 9:45 a.m. Yes Fri. August 4 5:30 p.m. Return of Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium; Open to public Sun. August 6 11:45 a.m. Yes Mon. August 7 9:45 a.m. Closed to public Wed. August 9 9:45 a.m. Yes Thurs. August 10 9:45 a.m. Yes