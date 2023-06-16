BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After concluding their offseason program, the Bills have revealed the schedule for training camp ahead of the 2023 season.

The Bills will hold 11 practices at St. John Fisher beginning July 26, and breaking camp on August 10. The annual Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium will be on Aug. 4.

All but one of the training camp practices are open to the public. Spectators will need to obtain a free mobile ticket to attend. Tickets become available on June 26, with early access provided for season ticket holders.

Here’s the full training camp schedule:

DateStart TimeOpen to public
Wed. July 269:45 a.m.Yes
Thurs. July 279:45 a.m.Yes
Fri. July 289:45 a.m.Yes
Sun. July 309:45 a.m.Yes
Mon. July 319:45 a.m.Yes
Tues. August 19:45 a.m.Yes
Thurs. August 39:45 a.m.Yes
Fri. August 45:30 p.m. Return of Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium; Open to public
Sun. August 611:45 a.m.Yes
Mon. August 79:45 a.m.Closed to public
Wed. August 99:45 a.m.Yes
Thurs. August 109:45 a.m.Yes

