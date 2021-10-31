Bills overcome sluggish first half, beat Dolphins 26-11

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates with Emmanuel Sanders (1) after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A frightening first half on Halloween put a scare into Bills fans. Buffalo only managed three points and 102 total yards of offense in the first two quarters, and went into halftime tied with the Miami Dolphins, 3-3.

Then in the second half things turned around. Late in the third, the offense began to find its rhythm, as Josh Allen and the Bills marched down the field on a 13-play, 80 yard touchdown drive capped off by a throw from Allen to Gabriel Davis for eight yards. Buffalo’s extra point gave them the 10-3 lead.

After forcing a Miami punt, the Bills went right back to work on their next offensive drive. They went nine plays and 89 yards to the endzone. Allen connected with Stefon Diggs this time, putting Buffalo up 17-3 in the fourth quarter.

Miami was able to score a touchdown of their own and get a two-point conversion to pull within six points, but that’s as close as they would get. The Bills responded with a field goal from Tyler Bass to make it a two-score game again.

Then on the next Miami drive, Buffalo forced a turnover when Jordan Poyer picked off a pass from Tua Tagovailoa. That drive resulted in a touchdown, as Allen put the game on ice with a seven-yard touchdown run.

The Bills took home the win 26-11.

Josh Allen finished the day with 249 yards passing and two touchdowns. Allen was also the leading rusher with 55 yards on eight carries.

Cole Beasley had his best game of the season. He ended the day with 10 catches and 110 yards.

Buffalo’s victory moves their record to 5-2 and 2-0 in the AFC East. Up next, the Bills go on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game is set for next Sunday at 1 p.m.