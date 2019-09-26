Breaking News
Bills vs. Patriots: Yianni Kourakis joins Josh Reed to break down how Pats are preparing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The game stood out as soon as the schedule was released. New England, at home, Week Four. Even then, among the most optimistic, began the whispers – could both teams start 3-0?

Fast forward and that’s happened, and while some fans in Buffalo are preparing for Sunday’s Patriots vs. Bills game as if it’s the biggest in decades, this season’s started a little differently for the Patriots as well, in a daunting way.

WPVI Sports Director Yianni Kourakis joins us from Gillette Stadium to break down how the Pats are preparing.

