ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed running back Damien Harris on injured reserve Friday due to a neck injury that required him to spend a night in the hospital.

Coach Sean McDermott had said this week that Harris was still experiencing soreness in his neck. The fifth-year player is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Harris lay motionless on the field after his head struck the shoulder of Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke during Buffalo’s 14-9 win last Sunday night. He was placed on an immobilizing board and flashed a thumbs-up sign with his left hand before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital for testing.

Harris had motion in his arms and legs, and was released from the hospital a day later.

The Bills (4-2) also ruled out defensive tackle Ed Oliver from playing at New England (1-5) on Sunday. Oliver has a toe injury and did not practice this week. Buffalo will be missing both starting defensive tackles with DaQuan Jones on injured reserve after tearing a pectoral muscle two weeks ago.

Backup tight end Quintin Morris (ankle) was also ruled out.

Buffalo filled Harris’ spot on the roster by signing running back Ty Johnson off its practice squad. Johnson has four seasons of NFL experience, and spent the previous two-plus years with the New York Jets.