BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are putting star pass rusher Von Miller on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Miller will miss at least the next four games, but he is expected to return from his knee injury before the end of the season, general manager Brandon Beane told a pool reporter ahead of the Bills game against the Patriots in Foxborough on Thursday night.

“We’ve been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don’t want to rush him back,” Beane said. “This gives us a chance to go ahead and count tonight’s game and three more on injured reserve. And hopefully we can get him back for the stretch run.”

Miller confirmed he has a lateral meniscus tear Tuesday night on his podcast, but said he planned to play through the injury and hoped to return for the Bills game against the Jets on Dec. 11.

“The news is not the best of news but it’s definitely not the worst of news,” Miller said on his Bleacher Report podcast, The Voncast. “I do have some lateral meniscus damage that’s going to have to be addressed, but I do feel like I can play through that. So I’m just going to wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. Hopefully right before the Jets game I will be back.”

Miller was hurt late in the second quarter of the Bills victory in Detroit on Thanksgiving. He was pushing his way through the right side of the Lions’ line when his knee bent awkwardly at the same time center Frank Ragnow stepped on Miller’s right ankle.

Miller walked off the field on his own, and he was examined briefly on the sideline before being carted off. The Bills finished the game with just three defensive ends. Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa didn’t play because of ankle injuries.

“He’s been doing treatment and trying to rehab it,” Beane said. “We don’t want to rush him back, and he’s a competitor. That’s why we love him. That’s why he’s so great. The competitor in him – if he could wheel it out there tonight, he would do it. We just think in talking to the medical people that the best decision right now is to give this time, and that gives him the best opportunity to help us down the stretch.”

Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123 1/2, and he ranks 19th on the career list. He leads Buffalo with eight sacks, which was tied for 10th in the NFL entering this weekend. The Bills signed Miller to a six-year contract in free agency.

“He’s a future Hall of Famer for a reason,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said when asked how big of an impact Miller’s absence presents. “That said, we’ve got to move forward this week. And the person or the people responsible to step in and step up have got to do the job, and that’s the way it goes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.