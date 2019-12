Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) celebrates with running back Devin Singletary (26) and others after scoring on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s pretty safe to say most Buffalo football fans are waking up with a smile after Sunday night’s game.

The Bills players are feeling it too. Here’s what some of them said after their victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

3 years and 2 playoff appearances #BillsMafia Let’s keep this thing Stirring. It’s a #NewEra #YouAlreadyShnow — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) December 16, 2019

Bills Mafia is the best!!! pic.twitter.com/jdf5jRSQMV — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) December 16, 2019

Playoff bound!! Love this team! — Tyler Kroft (@Kroft86) December 16, 2019