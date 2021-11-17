Bills’ Poyer, Moss helping feed kids impacted by drug epidemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Bills players will pay a visit to people impacted by a drug epidemic.

Jordan Poyer and Zack Moss are joining forces with local Buffalo businesses to provide a Thanksgiving dinner at Kids Escaping Drugs.

The Bills players will feed the kids at the organization’s drug treatment facility at 7 p.m.

Poyer has a personal connection. He gave up drinking in March 2020, and opened up about his recovery through his new documentary called The Kid from Astoria.