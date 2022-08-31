ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills were able to sign 13 of the 17 players they cut Tuesday back to the practice squad.

Teams are allowed to carry 16 players on the practice squad — an increase put in place due to the pandemic, which was kept this year. The Bills have three spots remaining.

Three of the other four players the Bills cut a day ago were claimed on waivers by other teams: CB Nick McCloud by the Giants, DE Kingsley Jonathan by the Bears and OL Luke Tenuta by the Colts.

The players the Bills signed to the practice squad Wednesday are:

  • QB Matt Barkley
  • OL Greg Mancz
  • OL Alec Anderson
  • RB Raheem Blackshear
  • RB Duke Johnson
  • WR Tavon Austin
  • WR Tanner Gentry
  • WR Isaiah Hodgins
  • DE Mike Love
  • DT Brandin Bryant
  • DT C.J. Brewer
  • LB Joe Giles-Harris
  • DB Ja’Marcus Ingram

Per the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the minimum salary for a practice squad player this season is $11,500 per week, or $207,000 over the duration of the regular season.

Players with more experience, such as Matt Barkley and Duke Johnson, can make more money: They have a minimum salary of $15,400 per week ($277,200 over 18 weeks) and a maximum of $19,900 ($359,820), per the CBA. Players on the practice squad count against the salary cap.

