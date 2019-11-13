Bills prepare to take on Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning as his team prepares to head to Miami to take on the Dolphins Sunday afternoon.

McDermott talked about the challenge of getting the ball into rookie running back Devin Singletary’s hands more, “whatever it takes to win, that’s what we try to do, understanding and trying to put our best players in positions of strength. It sounds like a broken record, but that’s what we believe in and that’s what we’ve got to do and continue to do and in this case, whether it’s Devin or any other player, continue to put players in position to be successful.”

McDermott was asked if he is satisfied with where Josh Allen is in his career, “I don’t think satisfied is a word we use here, honestly, if we do it’s not very often, so that’s not a winning type of mindset. Whether it’s a team or an individual, myself in this case, we don’t use that word, that’s not a word winners use.”

McDermott was asked about the similar numbers that former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had in his last 20 games with the numbers Josh Allen has in his first 20 games, “I’m never going to compare or I try to stay away from comparing two players. I know they play the same position, both players are different players. I have a lot of respect for Tyrod, but the player I’m most concerned with right now is Josh Allen in terms of this question. Josh is focused on working and improving and it’s important that we continue to improve around him as well. He takes great ownership, great accountability in that and as we go offensively it’s important that we concentrate on scoring points. That’s the name of the game, scoring points, give yourself a chance to win.”

McDermott commented on the Dolphins and their winning their last two games,”We said it just a couple weeks ago, we felt they were a better team than what their record indicated. In their last three games they were up 14-zip on Pittsburgh, and then they won their remaining two games so what I said then is still what I believe now, and it’s come to fruition, they’re a good football team, they’ve got good quarterback play going on right now and they’re playing hard, they’re disciplined so they don’t beat themselves.”

