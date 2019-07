PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Under bright and sunny Saturday skies, the third day of Bills training camp began with a slight reshuffling of the offensive line.

Jon Feliciano was back with the first unit at right guard, where Spencer Long began the day Friday. It looks like fellow free agent acquisition Quinton Spain has a lock on the left guard position, for now.

Rookie Dawson Knox again started the day at tight end with the first unit, where he was Friday.