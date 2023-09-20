ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen has surpassed franchise legend Jim Kelly for the most AFC offensive player of the week awards in team history. Allen was recognized for the 11th time in six seasons following his bounce-back performance in Sunday’s 38-10 home opener victory against the Raiders.

Allen completed 31 of 37 passes (84%) for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 2 victory. He had 124.5 passer rating, and didn’t not throw an interception or lose a fumble, after committing four turnovers in Buffalo’s opening week loss.

With seven yards rushing on three carries. Allen’s combined yardage total (281) was his lowest of any previous player of the week performance.

Josh Allen’s AFC offensive player of week history

’23 Week 2 – 31 of 37 passing for 274 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 3 carries for 7 yards

’22 Week 15 – 25 of 40 passing for 304 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 9 carries for 16 yards

’22 Week 6 – 27 of 40 passing for 329 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 12 carries for 32 yards

’22 Week 5 – 20 of 31 passing for 424 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 5 carries for 42 yards

‘21 Week 3 – 32 of 43 passing for 358 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 4 carries for 9 yards, TD

’20 Week 15 – 28 of 40 passing for 359 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 3 carries for 33 yards, 2 TD

’20 Week 13 – 32 of 40 passing for 375 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 6 carries for 11 yards

’20 Week 9 – 31 of 38 passing for 415 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 7 carries for 14 yards, TD

’20 Week 2 – 24 of 35 passing for 415 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 4 carries for 19 yards

’19 Week 11 – 21 of 33 passing for 256 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 7 carries, 56 yards, TD

’19 Week 17 – 17 of 26 passing for 224 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 9 carries, 95 yards, 2 TD