Bills QB Josh Allen (foot) limited Wednesday, ‘soreness is still there’

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be limited during Wednesday’s walkthrough, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

Allen suffered a foot sprain known as turf toe in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers.

“He’s working through it. He’s a tough guy but the soreness is still there, and that’s to be expected. I love his attitude and I think that’s key when you’re trying to come off of any injury,” McDermott said prior to Wednesday’s walkthrough.

The Bills will turn to Mitchell Trubisky if Allen isn’t ready by Sunday.

“That’s why we brought Mitch in, he’s more than capable, we have 100% confidence in him,” McDermott said. “There’s no hesitation there whatsoever.”

The Bills host the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday.