Bills QB Josh Allen listed as questionable, remains in concussion protocol

New England Patriots defenders Jonathan Jones (31) and New England Patriots Duron Harmon (21) tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen left the field after the play. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen remains in concussion protocol according to Head Coach Sean McDermott, according to a Friday update from the Bills on Twitter.

The quarterback was replaced by Matt Barkley after a jarring hit during the 2nd half of the Bills’ Week Four home loss to New England.

McDermott had said earlier this week that the team was going to prepare both Allen and Barkley to play Week Five, at Tennessee.

Allen was a full participant in Friday’s practice, but was listed by the team as Questionable.

Buffalo and Tennessee kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday on News 4 Buffalo.