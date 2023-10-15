BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed running back Damien Harris was discharged from a local hospital and is “doing well” after being taken off the field by ambulance during the first half of Buffalo’s Sunday night contest against the Giants.

“He’s doing well, or as well as can be expected,” McDermott said in his Monday press conference. “He is out of the hospital and resting at home and seems to be in good spirits.”

McDermott said Harris is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and was diagnosed with a neck sprain.

Harris was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game with a neck injury and was transported to a local hospital for further testing after taking a hit from linebacker Bobby Okereke while battling for a 1-yard gain up the middle on a third-and-1 play.

Harris gave a thumbs-up as he was loaded into the ambulance. The Bills reported the former Alabama star had movement in his arms and legs shortly after the on-field incident.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said in his postgame press conference Sunday night that Harris’ scans showed positive signs “so far.”

“Things are heading in a good direction right now for Damien,” McDermott said.

Harris lay motionless on the field for several minutes and a large swath of his Bills teammates surrounded him as trainers tended to him on the turf.

The entire team is surrounding Damien Harris as the ambulance comes out on the field. pic.twitter.com/RE04Cbey8h — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 16, 2023

Harris’ helmet appeared to hit Okereke squarely in the left shoulder. The game was delayed for about five minutes while players from both teams gathered around him on the field.

Bills trainers and medical staff rushed from the sideline to attend to Harris before a hushed sold-out crowd at Highmark Stadium. Bills players watched with concerned looks on their faces with lingering memories of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in January after making what appeared to be a routine tackle.

Hamlin, however, required CPR in needing to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Harris did not require CPR and was loaded on a board and immobilized.

A cheer went up when Harris raised his thumb before being loaded into the ambulance.

The 26-year-old Harris is a fifth-year player who sent his first four seasons with New England before signing with the Bills in free agency this offseason.

An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris is attended to by medical staff after taking a hard hit against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris, center, is hit by New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Harris was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.