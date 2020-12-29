Bills re-writing the record book, and they’ve only begun

Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs (14) runs away from Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar (22) and Linden Stephens (34) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Here’s an alarming thought for NFL coaches: After the Bills smoked the Patriots on Monday night, Stefon Diggs declared that the team is “just scratching the surface.”

If Josh Allen and the boys are only scratching the surface, Bills Mafia could be in for one heck of a ride over the next decade or so. Because every time the Bills take the field these days, it seems they scratch off some fresh numbers in the franchise record book.

The Bills’ 38-9 victory was their first-ever over the Patriots in a prime-time night game. It also gave them five wins in a row for the first time since 2004. All five victories have been by 10 points or more. So much for the Bills always making things difficult for the fans.

With one game to go, the Bills have scored 445 points (a shade under 30 a game). They need just 14 points against visiting Miami next Sunday to break the team record of 458 points, established by Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in 1991.

Incidentally, the 2004 squad was the only other team in Buffalo’s NFL history to win five or more games in a row by 10-plus points. The ’04 team won six straight by double digits before losing the finale to the Steelers with a playoff berth on the line. But enough of that.

The Bills are 12-3, tied with Pittsburgh for the second seed in the AFC. They’ll get the No. 2 seed with a win over Miami or a Steelers loss in Cleveland. The Chiefs get the only bye as the No. 1 seed. The Dolphins and Browns are among five teams (with the Colts, Titans and Ravens) tied at 10-5 and competing for the last four playoff berths.

Sean McDermott will sit down with Brandon Beane this week to decide how to handle the final game. A win could mean a second home playoff game, but resting players has to be an option with the Bills playing the following week in a wild-card playoff contest.

Of course, there are records to be broken or extended. Allen needs just 40 passing yards to break Drew Bledsoe’s franchise record of 4,359 in a season. He broke Kelly’s record for touchdown passes with 34 when he tossed his fourth of the game on Monday.

Allen has passed for 34 touchdowns and run for nine this season. The only other player with 30 TDs passing and nine rushing in an NFL season was Cam Newton, the guy he outplayed on Monday night.

Allen, who was 27 of 36 for 320 yards against the Pats, broke Bledsoe’s ‘02 record for completions in a season with 378. He also surpassed Bledsoe’s 2002 record with his eighth 300-yard passing game of the season.

And to think, the Bills once went more than five seasons (from late 2014 until this year’s opener) without a single 300-yard passing performance in regulation. My, how times have changed.

There’s rising and justified sentiment for Allen as an MVP candidate. While Josh has been making a compelling case in a stunning four-week run of national TV games, he’s behind Aaron Rodgers of the Packers in raw numbers.

Rodgers has 44 TD passes and five interceptions. Allen has 34 TDs and 9 picks. Allen has more passing yards, Rodgers a slightly higher completion percentage. Both teams are 12-3. Whatever the case, it’s a glorious debate for Bills fans at this point in Allen’s career.

Allen’s improvement has been astonishing this season. Only the most impassioned Josh fan could have imagined him making such a jump in accuracy. His completion percentage has climbed from 58.8 a year ago to 69.1 percent (which would be a team record).

That’s a leap of 10.3 points, virtually unheard of. I perused the top 50 quarterbacks in career passing yards and found only one QB whose percentage jumped by 10 points in his second or third season (among those who played at least half of their team’s games):

Steve Deberg rose from 45.4 percent as a rookie in 1978 to 60.0 in his second season for the 49ers in ’79. Of course, San Francisco went 2-13 in that second season.

Anyway, the trade for Diggs has made a world of difference. After a slow start on Monday, Diggs finished with nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. He extended his team record to 120 receptions and broke Eric Moulds’ team record for yards with 1,459.

Diggs now leads the NFL in both categories. He needs five catches against Miami to become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 125 receptions in a season. The others are Michael Thomas, who did it twice; Marvin Harrison; Julio Jones, and Antonio Brown.

Oh, Andre Roberts has a chance to break the Bills’ record for kickoff return average in the finale. Roberts, who had one runback for 49 yards against the Pats, is averaging a league-leading 30.0 yards per return. Terrence McGee set the team record of 30.24 in 2005.

There’s one record the Bills would rather see extended against Miami — although as a great admirer of former Bill’s quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, I’ll admit I’m torn.

Fitzpatrick has the most career passing yards of anyone who has never made the NFL playoffs. Fitz is 30th on the all-time list. He needs 23 yards on Sunday to reach 35,000 for his career. He’s in his 16th season, with his eighth team, and has yet to make the playoffs.

On Saturday, Fitzpatrick led Miami to a miraculous comeback win over the Raiders. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win in Buffalo (otherwise, it gets complicated). But once again, Fitz will start on the bench behind rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

The Buffalo defense has shut down virtually every quarterback it has faced over the last two months. They haven’t allowed a completion of more than 20 yards in the first half of any game during the five-game winning streak.

You don’t beat this Bills defense by dinking and dunking. Something tells me Fitz will see the field Sunday. It would be an exciting and heart-warming finish to a wild season if he had a chance to beat the Bills and break his 16-year drought.

But considering the Bills’ merciless run over the last five weeks, it’s hard to be optimistic. Remember, they’re only scratching the surface.