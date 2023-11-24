BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Taylor Rapp will not play for the Bills in Sunday’s game at Philadelphia, the team announced in its Friday injury report.

Jackson sustained a concussion in last week’s win against the Jets, while Rapp injured his neck. Rapp was taken off the field in an ambulance but did not go to the hospital and coach Sean McDermott said Monday the backup safety had a chance to play against the Eagles.

Nickel defender Taron Johnson, who also left the game and entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is expected to play, along with safety Micah Hyde, who was a limited in practice this week with a neck injury.